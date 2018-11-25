Dr. Karrie Cunningham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karrie Cunningham, MD
Overview of Dr. Karrie Cunningham, MD
Dr. Karrie Cunningham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Lebanon, Mercy Hospital Springfield and Phelps Health.
Dr. Cunningham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Cunningham's Office Locations
-
1
Jordan Valley Community Health Center440 E Tampa St, Springfield, MO 65806 Directions (417) 831-0150
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Lebanon
- Mercy Hospital Springfield
- Phelps Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cunningham?
Dr. Cunningham jad a great sense of humor and always listened to what I had to say
About Dr. Karrie Cunningham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1285770040
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.