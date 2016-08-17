Dr. Karrie Grear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karrie Grear, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C)1509 Doctors Cir Bldg C, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-1623
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome meeting with Dr Grear. It was like meeting an old class mate. She really cared about what I was going through and where I was headed with my illness She even gave me some ideas on how to save on my medications. Who does that now a days. Way to go Dr Grear. Not to leave out that awesome staff you would think they had stock in the company as much as they were smiling. I love that place. Five stars for sure!!!
- Neuromuscular Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1063733517
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
