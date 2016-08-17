Overview of Dr. Karrie Grear, MD

Dr. Karrie Grear, MD is a Neuromuscular Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Neuromuscular Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Grear works at Novant Health Neurology - Doctors Circle (Building C) in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.