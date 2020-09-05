See All Dermatologists in Orange Park, FL
Dr. Karthik Krishnamurthy, DO

Dermatology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Karthik Krishnamurthy, DO is a Dermatologist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Krishnamurthy works at Park Avenue Dermatology in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Bronx, NY, Fleming Island, FL, Jacksonville, FL and Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Rash and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Park Avenue Dermatology
    906 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 541-0315
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Montefiore Medical Ctr Dermatol
    3514 Bainbridge Ave Fl 1, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 633-8255
  3. 3
    Fleming Island Office
    1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 541-0315
  4. 4
    Park Avenue North Office (coming Fall 2015)
    15255 Max Leggett Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 541-0315
  5. 5
    Palm Coast
    37 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 225-4607
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dry Skin
Rash
Itchy Skin
Dry Skin
Rash
Itchy Skin

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Toxic Shock Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dee Reynolds — Sep 05, 2020
    About Dr. Karthik Krishnamurthy, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770726291
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Barnabas Hospital
    Internship
    • Cook County Hosp Chicago|John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karthik Krishnamurthy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnamurthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krishnamurthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishnamurthy has seen patients for Dry Skin, Rash and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnamurthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamurthy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamurthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnamurthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnamurthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

