Dr. Karthik Krishnamurthy, DO is a Dermatologist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.
Park Avenue Dermatology906 Park Ave, Orange Park, FL 32073 Directions (904) 541-0315Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Montefiore Medical Ctr Dermatol3514 Bainbridge Ave Fl 1, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (866) 633-8255
Fleming Island Office1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 541-0315
Park Avenue North Office (coming Fall 2015)15255 Max Leggett Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Directions (904) 541-0315
Palm Coast37 Old Kings Rd N, Palm Coast, FL 32137 Directions (386) 225-4607Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
Excellent patient compassion skills, I took my Dad in to have some skin cancer lesions removed. He was excellent, as my Dad has Alzheimer’s and we can never gauge if he is gonna be a happy patient or a brat. The doctor handled him well an I was happy that they treated all the lesions at once, knowing it’s difficult to get him out of the house
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1770726291
- Saint Barnabas Hospital
- Cook County Hosp Chicago|John H Stroger Jr Hospital of Cook County
- Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Krishnamurthy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krishnamurthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krishnamurthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krishnamurthy has seen patients for Dry Skin, Rash and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnamurthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnamurthy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnamurthy.
