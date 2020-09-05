Overview

Dr. Karthik Krishnamurthy, DO is a Dermatologist in Orange Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach, Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Krishnamurthy works at Park Avenue Dermatology in Orange Park, FL with other offices in Bronx, NY, Fleming Island, FL, Jacksonville, FL and Palm Coast, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Rash and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.