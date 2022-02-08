Dr. Karthik Penumetsa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Penumetsa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karthik Penumetsa, MD
Overview
Dr. Karthik Penumetsa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Health Physician Network - Cardiology - Plains Twp.672 S River St Ste 101, Plains, PA 18705 Directions (570) 552-7170
-
2
Pittston Medical Associates Ltd.1099 S Township Blvd, Pittston, PA 18640 Directions (570) 552-7170
Hospital Affiliations
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Penumetsa?
Very thorough. Clear and understandable communication.
About Dr. Karthik Penumetsa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1710151527
Education & Certifications
- ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penumetsa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penumetsa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penumetsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penumetsa has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penumetsa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Penumetsa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penumetsa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penumetsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penumetsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.