Overview

Dr. Karthik Penumetsa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Plains, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from ST. MATTHEWS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Penumetsa works at Commonwealth Health Physician Network - Cardiology - Plains Twp. in Plains, PA with other offices in Pittston, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.