Dr. Karthik Ramaswamy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Ramaswamy works at Arrhythmia Center in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block, Second Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.