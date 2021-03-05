Dr. Karthik Ramaswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramaswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karthik Ramaswamy, MD
Dr. Karthik Ramaswamy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Arrhythmia Center3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 264C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7940
Bjc Medical Group Cardiology3023 N Ballas Rd Ste 200D, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7940
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had an ablation for A-Flutter and he was very kind and explained everything in layman’s terms so I could fully understand what I was having done and could expect after the procedure. I drive over 80 miles to see him and would drive 1000 if that’s what it took. He is great and takes all the time you need to make sure you understand what he is doing as far as your treatment plan. Bedside manner is excellent!
About Dr. Karthik Ramaswamy, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1295787885
- U Tex Southwestern
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- University of Miami School of Medicine
Dr. Ramaswamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramaswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramaswamy has seen patients for Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block, Second Degree Heart Block and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramaswamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramaswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramaswamy.
