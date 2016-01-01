Overview of Dr. Karthik Reddy, MD

Dr. Karthik Reddy, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Women's University.



Dr. Reddy works at Hospital Medicine Group in Baton Rouge, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.