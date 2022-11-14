See All Otolaryngologists in Glenview, IL
Dr. Karthik Shastri, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Karthik Shastri, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Karthik Shastri, MD

Dr. Karthik Shastri, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Glenview, IL. 

Dr. Shastri works at Northwestern Medical Group in Glenview, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kyra Osborne, MD
Dr. Kyra Osborne, MD
1.6 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Richard Freeman, MD
Dr. Richard Freeman, MD
3.8 (10)
View Profile
Dr. William Tierney, MD
Dr. William Tierney, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Shastri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group - Glenview Outpatient Care Center
    2701 Patriot Blvd # 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 724-4536
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medical Group
    800 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 102, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-6464

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Home Sleep Study
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Home Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shastri?

    Nov 14, 2022
    Dr. Shastri is a wonderful doctor. He explained everything in understandable terms and answered all of my questions without rushing me. He is extremely knowledgeable and kind...a rare combination in today's health care. I wish more doctors could be like Dr. Shastri!
    — Nov 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Karthik Shastri, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Karthik Shastri, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shastri to family and friends

    Dr. Shastri's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shastri

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Karthik Shastri, MD.

    About Dr. Karthik Shastri, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619362795
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karthik Shastri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shastri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shastri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shastri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shastri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shastri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shastri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shastri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Karthik Shastri, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.