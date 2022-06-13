Overview of Dr. Kartik Giri, MD

Dr. Kartik Giri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Giri works at The Heart House in Haddon Heights, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.