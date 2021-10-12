See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Kartik Kumar, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kartik Kumar, MD

Dr. Kartik Kumar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Children's National Medical Center, Washington Dc

Dr. Kumar works at Moran Pediatric Eye Clinic in Houston, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Irving, TX, Plano, TX and Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heterophoria, Exotropia and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Moran Pediatric Eye Clinic
    6400 Fannin St Ste 1800, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 559-5200
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Moran Pediatric Eye Clinic
    23923 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 486-5353
  3. 3
    Ophthalmology Consultants PA
    3200 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 200, Irving, TX 75062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 258-7979
  4. 4
    Plano Office
    4112 W 15th St Ste 201, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 985-1233
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  5. 5
    Arlington Office
    2261 Brookhollow Plaza Dr Ste 209, Arlington, TX 76006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  6. 6
    Ophthalmology Consultants
    3050 S Center St Ste 110, Arlington, TX 76014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 258-7979

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
  • Medical City Arlington
  • Medical City Plano
  • USMD Hospital at Arlington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alternating Hyperphoria Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Monofixation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nasal Lacrimal Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Nasolacrimal Duct Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Ptosis (Eyelids) Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kartik Kumar, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699972364
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Children's National Medical Center, Washington Dc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York University
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University, St Louis
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kartik Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Heterophoria, Exotropia and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

