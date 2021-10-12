Dr. Kartik Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kartik Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kartik Kumar, MD
Dr. Kartik Kumar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Children's National Medical Center, Washington Dc
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
1
Moran Pediatric Eye Clinic6400 Fannin St Ste 1800, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 559-5200Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
2
Moran Pediatric Eye Clinic23923 Cinco Ranch Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 486-5353
3
Ophthalmology Consultants PA3200 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 200, Irving, TX 75062 Directions (972) 258-7979
4
Plano Office4112 W 15th St Ste 201, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 985-1233Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
5
Arlington Office2261 Brookhollow Plaza Dr Ste 209, Arlington, TX 76006 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
6
Ophthalmology Consultants3050 S Center St Ste 110, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (972) 258-7979
Hospital Affiliations
- Childrens Medical Center Of Dallas
- Medical City Arlington
- Medical City Plano
- USMD Hospital at Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
They did a great job examining our 4 year old. They were very nice and explained every part of what was going to happen in a child friendly fashion. My husband and I found this place after we moved to the area and have been completely satisfied with each visits. They have a great selection of frames and are very helpful. I would highly recommend them!
About Dr. Kartik Kumar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi
- 1699972364
Education & Certifications
- Children's National Medical Center, Washington Dc
- University of Kansas Medical Center
- New York University
- Washington University, St Louis
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Heterophoria, Exotropia and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.