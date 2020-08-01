Dr. Kartik Nettar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nettar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kartik Nettar, MD
Overview of Dr. Kartik Nettar, MD
Dr. Kartik Nettar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Nettar works at
Dr. Nettar's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (818) 719-2000Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Nettar who was incredible. It’s now been a little over a week after my procedure (Septoplasty and Tubinate Reduction) and I’m beyond happy with the results. I can BREATHE! My post-op care instructions were all explained to me, the procedure Itself went great. My only complaint would be about the anesthesiologist (not from kaiser, unrelated to Dr. Nettar) who pinched my uvula which later became necrotic and extremely painful for a week after my surgery. Be sure to tell your anesthesiologist to be careful not to do this to you. My nose however which Dr. Nettar took care of is flawless. Highly recommend, he’s great and takes his time to explain everything to you and he’s great about answering your questions fully and thoughtfully.
About Dr. Kartik Nettar, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1073729695
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nettar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nettar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Nettar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nettar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nettar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nettar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.