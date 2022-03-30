Overview of Dr. Kartik Patel, DO

Dr. Kartik Patel, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mine Hill, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Patel works at The Retina Clinic in Mine Hill, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disorders of Globe, Progressive High Myopia and Contusion of the Eyeball along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.