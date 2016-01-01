Overview of Dr. Kartik Patel, MD

Dr. Kartik Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Parker, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Hilltop Family Physicians in Parker, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.