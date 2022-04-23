Dr. Karukurichi Venkatesh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatesh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karukurichi Venkatesh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Karukurichi Venkatesh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from HENRY FORD COMMUNITY COLLEGE and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.
Dr. Venkatesh works at
Locations
-
1
Tri-city Colo-rectal2223 E Baseline Rd Ste A, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 835-5302
-
2
Banner Desert Medical Center1400 S Dobson Rd, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 412-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Venkatesh?
Love the doc and the anesthesiologists. When a nurse sees your blood pressure and says “whoaaa” they should be fired in my opinion. The center put a small adult cuff on my forearm, causing incorrect blood pressure. No socks, no wheelchair, no drinks but water. I understand cutting costs but no cuffs? Super important. I went from 220/112 to 126/80 in the car. Unnecessary stress. Yes, my cuff is good. Just watch your care until you are in the procedure. It can be sketchy. No call to check on me either. They always did that and said they would but didn’t. ****REPEAT multiple times if you have joint implants. I had to call my hip surgeon that evening for antibiotics as I wasn’t given any for the biopsy. Won’t be back (hopefully) until quality changes. They had the waiting room packed and no sanitizer in sight.
About Dr. Karukurichi Venkatesh, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891768677
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD COMMUNITY COLLEGE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venkatesh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venkatesh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venkatesh works at
Dr. Venkatesh has seen patients for Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) and Anal Fissure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venkatesh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Venkatesh speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatesh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatesh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatesh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatesh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.