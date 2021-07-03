See All General Surgeons in Hiram, GA
Dr. Karun Somani, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Hiram, GA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Karun Somani, MD

Dr. Karun Somani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hiram, GA. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

Dr. Somani works at Karun Somani MD in Hiram, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Somani's Office Locations

    Karun Somani MD
    148 Bill Carruth Pkwy Ste 180, Hiram, GA 30141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 445-4915

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Karun Somani, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karun Somani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Somani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Somani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Somani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Somani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Somani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Somani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Somani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

