Dr. Karuna Narayanan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Narayanan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karuna Narayanan, MD
Overview
Dr. Karuna Narayanan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Broadlands, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT.
Dr. Narayanan works at
Locations
-
1
Act Fast Urgent Care Pllc43150 Broadlands Center Plz Ste 184, Broadlands, VA 20148 Directions (571) 570-7060
-
2
Walk-in Medical Care Burke6045 Burke Centre Pkwy Ste M, Burke, VA 22015 Directions (703) 596-4848Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 6:00pmSunday10:00am - 6:00pm
-
3
Allcare Arlington1515 N Courthouse Rd Ste 100, Arlington, VA 22201 Directions (703) 812-8200Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSunday9:00am - 2:00pm
-
4
Allcare Lorton7740 Gunston Plz, Lorton, VA 22079 Directions (703) 339-5858Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pmSunday8:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Narayanan?
About Dr. Karuna Narayanan, MD
- Family Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1770591174
Education & Certifications
- TRICHUR MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF CALICUT
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Narayanan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Narayanan accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Narayanan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Narayanan works at
Dr. Narayanan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Narayanan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Narayanan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Narayanan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.