Dr. Karuna Shah, DO

Neurology
4.1 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Karuna Shah, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Neurology Specialists of Hillandale in Lithonia, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

2.3 (16)
3.7 (36)
Locations

    DeKalb Medical Physicians Group
    DeKalb Medical Physicians Group
    5910 Hillandale Dr Ste 205, Lithonia, GA 30058
    Emory Care Neurology
    Emory Care Neurology
    2665 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Decatur Hospital
  • Emory Hillandale Hospital
  • Emory University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Essential Tremor
Headache
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 09, 2021
    Just wanted to drop a quick message, I live in the North East, it is difficult to find a quality doctor who is experienced wo Neurofibromatosis Type I, I saw you video intro with a patient, with an introduction by Doctor Thomas. the patient in question, a Ms. Hawkins is very lucky to have a quality team taking care of her. I work in the medical/ mental health field,
    Gerard FitzGerald — Mar 09, 2021
    About Dr. Karuna Shah, DO

    • Neurology
    • English
    • 1336153733
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • University Of Illinois
    • Evanston Hospital
    • Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Medical Coll Baroda MS University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Karuna Shah, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

