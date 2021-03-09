Overview

Dr. Karuna Shah, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Lithonia, GA. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Neurology Specialists of Hillandale in Lithonia, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Essential Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.