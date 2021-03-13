Dr. Karuna Vangala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vangala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karuna Vangala, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karuna Vangala, MD
Dr. Karuna Vangala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cedar Hill, TX. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.
Dr. Vangala works at
Dr. Vangala's Office Locations
Dr Vangala Karuna MD PC316 W Belt Line Rd, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Directions (972) 291-7181
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Charlton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vangala?
I'm comming back. I like her perfessionalism. she cares without being fake. I just left a fake Dr
About Dr. Karuna Vangala, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1235105784
Education & Certifications
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vangala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vangala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vangala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vangala works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Vangala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vangala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vangala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vangala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.