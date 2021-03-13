Overview of Dr. Karuna Vangala, MD

Dr. Karuna Vangala, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cedar Hill, TX. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center.



Dr. Vangala works at DR VANGALA KARUNA MD PC in Cedar Hill, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.