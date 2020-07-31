Dr. Karyn Herndon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herndon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Karyn Herndon, MD
Overview of Dr. Karyn Herndon, MD
Dr. Karyn Herndon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glenview, IL.
Dr. Herndon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Herndon's Office Locations
-
1
Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare3633 W Lake Ave Ste 204, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 869-3300
-
2
Midwest Center for Women's Healthcare1000 Central St Ste 700, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 869-3300
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herndon?
Dr Herndon has a fabulous bedside manner. She listens, she’s kind. She is someone I really am happy to have as my gynecologist. My longtime Gyne retired and I was lucky to find her .
About Dr. Karyn Herndon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1407805922
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herndon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herndon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herndon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herndon works at
Dr. Herndon has seen patients for Osteopenia, Hysteroscopy and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herndon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Herndon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herndon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herndon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herndon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.