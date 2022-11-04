Dr. Karlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karyn Karlin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Karyn Karlin, MD
Dr. Karyn Karlin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karlin's Office Locations
- 1 2180 Pfingsten Rd Ste 200, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 570-2570
-
2
NorthShore University HealthSystem920 Milwaukee Ave Ste 2000, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 Directions (847) 570-2570
-
3
NorthShore University HealthSystem757 Park Ave W Ste 2850, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 570-2570
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was nervous to see her because of the reviews but she was great. Spent a long time with me getting my history before she diagnosed me. Clearly knows her stuff.
About Dr. Karyn Karlin, MD
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841284932
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.