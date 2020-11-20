Overview of Dr. Karyn Solky, MD

Dr. Karyn Solky, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Solky works at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.