Dr. Kasem Charnvitayapong, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.6 (18)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kasem Charnvitayapong, MD

Dr. Kasem Charnvitayapong, MD is a Pulmonologist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Charnvitayapong works at ZAYAS, HENRY R, M.D. in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Charnvitayapong's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pulmonary & Internal Medicine Associates
    2221 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 100, Stuart, FL 34996 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 287-5200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 08, 2022
    Dr. Charnvitayapong what can I say. For beginners he’s literally saved my life twice now. He is the best doctor I have ever ever had He is the only doctor that I trust. Seriously he is a kind compassionate wonderful doctor. This past Friday I was sick as a dog and I thought I might have Covid so I went out and got a test kit. That turned out to be negative which is a good thing. Instead I have the pneumonia. I get it a few times a year because of my lung condition. Usually my understanding on their office policy is if you call him before 12 they’ll call you back that day. After 12 they call you back by 12 the next day. As it turned out I don’t think I called them until maybe 2 o’clock. I left a message for Lynn and I told her my situation on the answering machine. It was a few hours later that I got a call back From Lynn around 4:15 P.M. which I was so relieved because I knew if I didn’t get put on a particular antibiotic Friday night I would be in the hospital without a doubt. Part 1
    About Dr. Kasem Charnvitayapong, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497847206
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Emory University School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Creighton University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Charnvitayapong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Charnvitayapong works at ZAYAS, HENRY R, M.D. in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Charnvitayapong’s profile.

    Dr. Charnvitayapong has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charnvitayapong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Charnvitayapong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charnvitayapong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Charnvitayapong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Charnvitayapong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

