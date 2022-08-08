Dr. Charnvitayapong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasem Charnvitayapong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kasem Charnvitayapong, MD
Dr. Kasem Charnvitayapong, MD is a Pulmonologist in Stuart, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Charnvitayapong's Office Locations
Pulmonary & Internal Medicine Associates2221 SE Ocean Blvd Ste 100, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 287-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Charnvitayapong what can I say. For beginners he’s literally saved my life twice now. He is the best doctor I have ever ever had He is the only doctor that I trust. Seriously he is a kind compassionate wonderful doctor. This past Friday I was sick as a dog and I thought I might have Covid so I went out and got a test kit. That turned out to be negative which is a good thing. Instead I have the pneumonia. I get it a few times a year because of my lung condition. Usually my understanding on their office policy is if you call him before 12 they’ll call you back that day. After 12 they call you back by 12 the next day. As it turned out I don’t think I called them until maybe 2 o’clock. I left a message for Lynn and I told her my situation on the answering machine. It was a few hours later that I got a call back From Lynn around 4:15 P.M. which I was so relieved because I knew if I didn’t get put on a particular antibiotic Friday night I would be in the hospital without a doubt. Part 1
About Dr. Kasem Charnvitayapong, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1497847206
Education & Certifications
- Emory University School Of Med
- Creighton University School of Medicine
