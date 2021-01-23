Dr. Kajiwara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasey Kajiwara, MD
Overview of Dr. Kasey Kajiwara, MD
Dr. Kasey Kajiwara, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pali Momi Medical Center.
Dr. Kajiwara works at
Dr. Kajiwara's Office Locations
1
Roy T Nakayama MD Inc1319 Punahou St Ste 824, Honolulu, HI 96826 Directions (808) 983-6000
2
Kapolei Professional Pharmacy599 Farrington Hwy Bldg 1, Kapolei, HI 96707 Directions (808) 697-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Pali Momi Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
She is a amazing doctor. I feel very comfortable. She is caring. After she checked a baby’s heart beat, she lend me a hand to sit back to normal. I thought this was really nice and thoughtful. It shows that she really knows how pregnant feels like.
About Dr. Kasey Kajiwara, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1689019895
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kajiwara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kajiwara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kajiwara works at
Dr. Kajiwara has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kajiwara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kajiwara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kajiwara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kajiwara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kajiwara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.