Dr. Kashaf Rasheed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kashaf Rasheed, MD
Dr. Kashaf Rasheed, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Infirmary and CHI St. Vincent North.
Dr. Rasheed works at
Dr. Rasheed's Office Locations
Kidney Care Center, PLLC500 S University Ave Ste 505, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 588-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- CHI St. Vincent North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kashaf Rasheed, MD
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1013926062
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasheed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasheed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rasheed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasheed has seen patients for Acute Kidney Failure, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rasheed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasheed. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasheed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasheed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasheed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.