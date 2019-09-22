Overview

Dr. Kashif Ahmed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Ahmed works at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Avon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Abdominal Pain and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.