Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kashif Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kashif Ahmed, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
-
1
IU Health Methodist Hospital1801 N Senate Ave Ste 700, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-6300
-
2
Indiana Endoscopy1115 Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 347, Avon, IN 46123 Directions (317) 217-2111
-
3
Meridian Medical GroupIU Health 1801 Senate Ave # 700, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 217-2100
-
4
Meridian Medical Group1801 Senate Blvd Ste 400, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 962-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
- Iu Health West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
Had three procedures done. No problems. Not as bad as you think. Dr Ahmed was Great.
About Dr. Kashif Ahmed, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1154540474
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
