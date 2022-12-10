See All Urologists in Tempe, AZ
Dr. Kashif Alvi, MD

Urology
4.0 (140)
Map Pin Small Tempe, AZ
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kashif Alvi, MD

Dr. Kashif Alvi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Mountain Vista Medical Center and St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Alvi works at Tempe St Luke's Hospital A Campus of St Luke's Me in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alvi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tempe St Luke's Hospital A Campus of St Luke's Me
    1500 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ 85281 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 409-5060
  2. 2
    Urologic Surgeons of Arizona Plc
    6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 507, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 409-5060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Baywood Medical Center
  • Mountain Vista Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Incontinence
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 140 ratings
    Patient Ratings (140)
    5 Star
    (98)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (31)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Alvi?

    Dec 10, 2022
    I had a Urolift procedure by Dr Alvi and he has literally changed my life . I can sleep all night and I was a new man next day as he promised . He is extremely professional and his staff is excellent . Please see him if you are having trouble with your prostate .
    — Dec 10, 2022
    About Dr. Kashif Alvi, MD

    • Urology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Punjabi
    • 1407982887
    Education & Certifications

    • Yale University School of Medicine
    • Massachusetts Genl Hosp/Harvard Med Sch
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    • King Edward Medical University
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kashif Alvi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alvi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alvi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Alvi has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    140 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

