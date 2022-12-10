Overview of Dr. Kashif Alvi, MD

Dr. Kashif Alvi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tempe, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center, Mountain Vista Medical Center and St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Alvi works at Tempe St Luke's Hospital A Campus of St Luke's Me in Tempe, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.