Dr. Kashif Latif, MB BS

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.6 (69)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kashif Latif, MB BS

Dr. Kashif Latif, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bartlett, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan U and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett.

Dr. Latif works at Am Diabetes Center in Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Latif's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Am Diabetes Center
    3025 Kate Bond Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 259-5569

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital - Bartlett

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertension
Lipid Disorders
Hyperlipidemia
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 69 ratings
    Patient Ratings (69)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kashif Latif, MB BS

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1902913692
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tenn Med Ctr
    Internship
    • U Tenn Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Aga Khan U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Latif has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Latif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Latif has seen patients for Hypertension, Lipid Disorders and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Latif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    69 patients have reviewed Dr. Latif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Latif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Latif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Latif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

