Dr. Kashyap Katwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kashyap Katwala, MD
Overview
Dr. Kashyap Katwala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Katwala works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Duly Health and Care100 Spalding Dr Ste 101, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 469-9200
-
2
Duly Health and Care1206 E 9th St, Lockport, IL 60441 Directions (630) 469-9200
-
3
Gastroenterology4575 Weaver Pkwy Ste 200, Warrenville, IL 60555 Directions (630) 717-2600
-
4
Duly Health and Care2 Transam Plaza Dr, Oakbrook Terrace, IL 60181 Directions (630) 469-9200
-
5
Gastroenterology24600 W 127th St Bldg B Ste 225, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (630) 717-2600
-
6
Gastroenterology76 W Countryside Pkwy Ste 1, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (630) 717-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katwala?
Dr. Katwala is a very compassionate person that cares about the patient. He actually listens to your questions and concerns and answers them in terms that the average person understands without talking down to you. I have never felt like another file that needs to treat to get to the next one. After a emergency procedure at midnight on a weekend, Dr. Katwala took the time to talk with my husband to answer his questions and reassure him that everything was fine. He then told us different option I could take going forward. I don't understand all the negative comments as I have never had any issues or problems with Dr. Katwala or his staff.
About Dr. Kashyap Katwala, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1194791194
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katwala works at
Dr. Katwala has seen patients for Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Katwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.