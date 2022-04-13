Overview

Dr. Kashyap Katwala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Katwala works at Duly Health and Care in Naperville, IL with other offices in Lockport, IL, Warrenville, IL, Oakbrook Terrace, IL, Plainfield, IL and Yorkville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.