Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashyap Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Kashyap Patel, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Statesboro, GA. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with East Georgia Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
East Georgia Gastroenterology Center1497 Fair Rd Ste 201, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 486-1140
-
2
MDVIP - Savannah, Georgia1000 Towne Center Blvd Bldg 1200, Pooler, GA 31322 Directions (912) 486-1140Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Porter Family Medical Clinic124 Victory Dr, Swainsboro, GA 30401 Directions (912) 486-1140
-
4
East Georgia Regional Medical Center1499 Fair Rd, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 486-1140
Hospital Affiliations
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Quick to get an appointment, staff is friendly. Short wait. Staff is concerned and takes their time with you. Dr Patel is very competent and learned in his field. Wonderful office!
About Dr. Kashyap Patel, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1700947231
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Vertigo, Myoclonus and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.