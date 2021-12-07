Dr. Shatagopam accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kashyap Shatagopam, MD
Overview of Dr. Kashyap Shatagopam, MD
Dr. Kashyap Shatagopam, MD is an Urology Specialist in Georgetown, TX.
Dr. Shatagopam works at
Dr. Shatagopam's Office Locations
Peregrine Ventures LLC1900 Scenic Dr Ste 2222, Georgetown, TX 78626 Directions (512) 260-6050MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFriday7:30am - 12:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Williamson
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough about Dr. Shatgopam!! I went to him for a second opinion on kidney stones. He was very thorough, easy to talk with and accommodating. I was skeptical about what procedure I should pick, he recommended having a CT scan done to ensure what the results of an ultrasound (from BSW, a different medical group) showed. Thankfully, when he called me with the results. I found out that I was misdiagnosed from the (previous ultrasound) and do not actually have stones. I thank him for taking my calls and messages and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kashyap Shatagopam, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1114308467
Dr. Shatagopam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
