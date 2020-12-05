Overview

Dr. Kashyap Trivedi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach.



Dr. Trivedi works at Hertz & Associates in Gastroenterology in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.