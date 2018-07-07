Dr. Kasi McCune, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCune is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kasi McCune, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 West 168th Street Floor 14-105, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Love her!! Definitely recommend her
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. McCune has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCune accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCune has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. McCune. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCune.
