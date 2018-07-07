Overview of Dr. Kasi McCune, MD

Dr. Kasi McCune, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED|Indiana University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. McCune works at CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.