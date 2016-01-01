Overview

Dr. Kasim Kazbay, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Middletown, NY. They completed their fellowship with Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr



Dr. Kazbay works at Garnet Health Doctors, PC in Middletown, NY with other offices in Harris, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.