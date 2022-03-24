Overview of Dr. Eddie Kasing Ho, MD

Dr. Eddie Kasing Ho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Ho works at Eddie Kasing Ho, MD in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.