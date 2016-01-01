See All Radiation Oncologists in Seattle, WA
Dr. Kasra Badiozamani, MD

Radiation Oncology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Kasra Badiozamani, MD

Dr. Kasra Badiozamani, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with Univ Wa Med Sch

Dr. Badiozamani works at Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Badiozamani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kasra Badiozamani, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1194833780
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Wa Med Sch
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Badiozamani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Badiozamani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Badiozamani works at Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Badiozamani’s profile.

    Dr. Badiozamani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badiozamani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badiozamani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badiozamani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

