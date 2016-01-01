Overview of Dr. Kasra Karamlou, MD

Dr. Kasra Karamlou, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Karamlou works at Cancer Center, Sandusky in Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anemia and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.