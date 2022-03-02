Dr. Kassamo Dayemo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dayemo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kassamo Dayemo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kassamo Dayemo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Locations
-
1
Kassamo Dayemo M.d.pa1606 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 763-0503
-
2
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners Orthopaedics730 Stony Landing Rd Ste 200, Moncks Corner, SC 29461 Directions (843) 763-0503
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor ever. Very attentive. Listens to everything which these days is rare with doctors. He even called me the day after my last visit to inquire about a medication another doctor prescribed me which was making my condition worse and he told me to quit taking it and explained why. Very sweet and personable staff. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Kassamo Dayemo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1811941982
Education & Certifications
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dayemo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dayemo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dayemo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dayemo has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gastroparesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dayemo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Dayemo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dayemo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dayemo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dayemo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.