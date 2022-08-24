Overview of Dr. Kassia Kubena, MD

Dr. Kassia Kubena, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ARIZONA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MUSIC.



Dr. Kubena works at Kubena Pediatrics in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.