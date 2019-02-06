Dr. Kassim Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kassim Khan, MD
Overview of Dr. Kassim Khan, MD
Dr. Kassim Khan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
Advanced Eye Lid Surgery and Laser Center1001 12th Ave Ste 132, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 870-2010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to 3 previous Opthalmothologists, all 3 told me that my eyes were no longer correctable because of my cataracts. Dr. Khan just did one simple test and now I see much, much better. I was not safe to drive at night, now I see just fine. This man is a genius.
About Dr. Kassim Khan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1235126731
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
