Overview

Dr. Kasturi Ghia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ferry County Memorial Hospital and Kittitas Valley Healthcare.



Dr. Ghia works at Group Health Specialty Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Bellevue, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

