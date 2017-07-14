Dr. Kasturi Ghia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kasturi Ghia, MD
Dr. Kasturi Ghia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ferry County Memorial Hospital and Kittitas Valley Healthcare.
Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Specialty Center- Cardiology201 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 326-3020
Central Main Building125 16th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112 Directions (206) 326-3000
- 3 11511 NE 10th St Fl 4, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 502-3160
- Ferry County Memorial Hospital
- Kittitas Valley Healthcare
Dr. Ghia is an extremely caring and competent cardiologist. She always takes the time to hear my concerns and obviously loves what she is doing to help her patients. Five ***** stars!
About Dr. Kasturi Ghia, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ghia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.