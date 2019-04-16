Overview of Dr. Kasturi Inaganti, MD

Dr. Kasturi Inaganti, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Inaganti works at Baylor Scott And White Dallas Diagnostic Association Garland in Garland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.