Dr. Katalin Pocsine, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Katalin Pocsine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Katalin Pocsine, MD
Dr. Katalin Pocsine, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Arvada, CO. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.

Dr. Pocsine's Office Locations
Frontier Neurology and Neuromuscular Clinic Pllc5730 Ward Rd Ste 206, Arvada, CO 80002 Directions (303) 424-0559Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Frontier Neurology and Neuromuscular Clinic Pllc4251 Kipling St Unit 220, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 424-0559
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am really happy with the treatment I receive from both Dr. Pocsine and the PA. However, during this time of COVID-19, it is very disappointing and worrisome that the front desk staff do not wear masks, even when there is a statewide mask mandate. The plexiglass barrier is not adequate. Every other Dr office I go to, every employee is properly wearing a mask.
About Dr. Katalin Pocsine, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1326138801
Education & Certifications
- DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pocsine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pocsine accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pocsine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Pocsine has seen patients for Myoclonus, Vertigo and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pocsine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pocsine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pocsine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pocsine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pocsine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.