See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Arvada, CO
Dr. Katalin Pocsine, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Katalin Pocsine, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.6 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Katalin Pocsine, MD

Dr. Katalin Pocsine, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Arvada, CO. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.

Dr. Pocsine works at Frontier Neurology and Neuromuscular Clinic Pllc in Arvada, CO with other offices in Wheat Ridge, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Myoclonus, Vertigo and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Pocsine's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Frontier Neurology and Neuromuscular Clinic Pllc
    5730 Ward Rd Ste 206, Arvada, CO 80002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 424-0559
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Frontier Neurology and Neuromuscular Clinic Pllc
    4251 Kipling St Unit 220, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 424-0559

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Avista Adventist Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Lutheran Medical Center
  • St. Anthony North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Myoclonus
Vertigo
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Myoclonus
Vertigo
Peripheral Nerve Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pocsine?

    Oct 30, 2020
    I am really happy with the treatment I receive from both Dr. Pocsine and the PA. However, during this time of COVID-19, it is very disappointing and worrisome that the front desk staff do not wear masks, even when there is a statewide mask mandate. The plexiglass barrier is not adequate. Every other Dr office I go to, every employee is properly wearing a mask.
    — Oct 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Katalin Pocsine, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Katalin Pocsine, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pocsine to family and friends

    Dr. Pocsine's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pocsine

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Katalin Pocsine, MD.

    About Dr. Katalin Pocsine, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326138801
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katalin Pocsine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pocsine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pocsine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pocsine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pocsine has seen patients for Myoclonus, Vertigo and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pocsine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pocsine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pocsine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pocsine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pocsine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Katalin Pocsine, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.