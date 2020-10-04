Dr. Kataneh Maleki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maleki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kataneh Maleki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kataneh Maleki, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.
Dr. Maleki works at
Locations
1
The Primecare Medical Group98 James St Ste 304, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 494-2490
2
Cardio Metabolic Institute51 Veronica Ave # 206, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 846-7000
3
Cardio Metabolic Institute294 Applegarth Rd Ste A, Monroe Township, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 846-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had WPW in 2008 and heat ablation was very risky, and couldve left me with a pace maker at 30 years old. after searching high and low for a Electrophysiologist who could perform cryo ablation, I found Dr Maleki and she is a genius, patient, great doctor, great bedside manner. I had it done in St Lukes Roosevelt, morning, the performed the ablation, many hours later, found the 'WPW' froze it and I woke up without an arrhythmia, 12 years later, I feel great. Thank god my cardiologist found it on my EKG!
About Dr. Kataneh Maleki, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1396706651
Education & Certifications
- Cooper Hosp/univ Med Center|St Luke's Roosevelt Hsp Center
- ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maleki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Maleki using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Maleki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maleki works at
Dr. Maleki has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maleki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Maleki. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maleki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maleki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maleki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.