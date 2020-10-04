Overview

Dr. Kataneh Maleki, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Maleki works at The Primecare Medical Group in Edison, NJ with other offices in Somerset, NJ and Monroe Township, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

