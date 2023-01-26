Dr. Katarina Lequeux-Nalovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lequeux-Nalovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katarina Lequeux-Nalovic, MD
Overview
Dr. Katarina Lequeux-Nalovic, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.
Dr. Lequeux-Nalovic works at
Locations
-
1
Buckhead Mohs Surgical Center LLC3525 Piedmont Rd NE Bldg 6, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (404) 446-3200
-
2
Atlanta Skin Cancer Specialists3330 Preston Ridge Rd Ste 280, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 446-3200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lequeux-Nalovic?
First time experience and Dr. Nalovic was so kind,inspiring,communicative and so knowledgeable! Her staff is so attentive and kind! Very grateful!!
About Dr. Katarina Lequeux-Nalovic, MD
- Dermatology
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
- 1124137351
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Hospitals Center
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lequeux-Nalovic accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lequeux-Nalovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lequeux-Nalovic works at
Dr. Lequeux-Nalovic has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lequeux-Nalovic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lequeux-Nalovic speaks French.
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Lequeux-Nalovic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lequeux-Nalovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lequeux-Nalovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lequeux-Nalovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.