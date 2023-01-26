Overview

Dr. Katarina Lequeux-Nalovic, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine.



Dr. Lequeux-Nalovic works at Buckhead Mohs Surgical Center LLC in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Dermatitis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.