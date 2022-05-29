Dr. Iwan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katarzyna Iwan, MD
Overview of Dr. Katarzyna Iwan, MD
Dr. Katarzyna Iwan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Jagiellonian U Med Coll and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Dr. Iwan works at
Dr. Iwan's Office Locations
RestorePDX17704 Jean Way Ste 110, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Directions (503) 535-8302
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Milwaukie Hospital
- Providence St. Vincent Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Samaritan Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I felt as though I was confiding in a friend. Dr. Iwan is competent and kind.
About Dr. Katarzyna Iwan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1467718908
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester Medical Center
- University Of Rochester Medical Center
- Jagiellonian U Med Coll
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iwan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iwan works at
Dr. Iwan speaks Polish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Iwan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iwan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iwan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iwan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.