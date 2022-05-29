See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lake Oswego, OR
Dr. Katarzyna Iwan, MD

Pain Medicine
4.6 (18)
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Katarzyna Iwan, MD

Dr. Katarzyna Iwan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lake Oswego, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Jagiellonian U Med Coll and is affiliated with Providence Milwaukie Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.

Dr. Iwan works at RestorePDX in Lake Oswego, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Iwan's Office Locations

    RestorePDX
    17704 Jean Way Ste 110, Lake Oswego, OR 97035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 535-8302

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Milwaukie Hospital
  • Providence St. Vincent Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Samaritan Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 29, 2022
    I felt as though I was confiding in a friend. Dr. Iwan is competent and kind.
    — May 29, 2022
    About Dr. Katarzyna Iwan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1467718908
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Rochester Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of Rochester Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Jagiellonian U Med Coll
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iwan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iwan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Iwan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iwan.

