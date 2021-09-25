Overview

Dr. Katarzyna Jakubowska-Sadowska, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of Gdansk and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.



Dr. Jakubowska-Sadowska works at Roger W Davenport MD in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in Ridgewood, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.