Dr. Katarzyna Jakubowska-Sadowska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jakubowska-Sadowska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katarzyna Jakubowska-Sadowska, MD
Overview
Dr. Katarzyna Jakubowska-Sadowska, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of Gdansk and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn.
Dr. Jakubowska-Sadowska works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
East River Neurology PC445 77th St, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 680-4300
-
2
East River Neurology, PC6051 69Th Ave, Ridgewood, NY 11385 Directions (718) 349-1221
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jakubowska-Sadowska?
Dr sadowska is a very good neurologist . She also sees other things that are wrong with you and gives you advise. She listens to what you have to say. Never rushes you. I would advise anyone to go to her.
About Dr. Katarzyna Jakubowska-Sadowska, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Polish and Russian
- 1578656641
Education & Certifications
- Multiple Sclerosis-Nyu/ Hjd Multiple Sclerosis Center
- Neurology-Nyu School Of Medicine /Nyumc
- Nyu School Of Medicine-Va Hospital Program
- Medical University of Gdansk
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jakubowska-Sadowska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jakubowska-Sadowska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jakubowska-Sadowska works at
Dr. Jakubowska-Sadowska has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Vertigo and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jakubowska-Sadowska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jakubowska-Sadowska speaks Polish and Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jakubowska-Sadowska. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jakubowska-Sadowska.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jakubowska-Sadowska, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jakubowska-Sadowska appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.