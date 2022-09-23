See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Boise, ID
Dr. Katarzyna Kaczmarczyk, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Katarzyna Kaczmarczyk, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Boise, ID
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Katarzyna Kaczmarczyk, MD

Dr. Katarzyna Kaczmarczyk, MD is a Pulmonologist in Boise, ID. They graduated from Medical University of Warsaw and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Kaczmarczyk works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group - Pulmonary/Sleep - Nampa in Boise, ID with other offices in Nampa, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kaczmarczyk's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group - Pulmonary/Sleep - Nampa
    1075 N Curtis Rd Ste 200, Boise, ID 83706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7314
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Saint Alphonsus Medical Group - Pulmonary/Sleep - Nampa
    4400 E Flamingo Ave Ste 200, Nampa, ID 83687 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7315

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bronchoscopy
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Bronchoscopy
Pneumonia
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kaczmarczyk?

    Sep 23, 2022
    Kate is a diamond in the rough. Of the same three procedures performed on me Kate's experience for outweighed the others. I very highly recommend Dr Kaczmarczyk
    Steve S — Sep 23, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Katarzyna Kaczmarczyk, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Katarzyna Kaczmarczyk, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kaczmarczyk to family and friends

    Dr. Kaczmarczyk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kaczmarczyk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Katarzyna Kaczmarczyk, MD.

    About Dr. Katarzyna Kaczmarczyk, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1275979692
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University At Buffalo
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of Warsaw
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katarzyna Kaczmarczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaczmarczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaczmarczyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaczmarczyk has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaczmarczyk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaczmarczyk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaczmarczyk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Katarzyna Kaczmarczyk, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.