Dr. Katayoon Shahinfar, MD

Pediatrics
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Katayoon Shahinfar, MD

Dr. Katayoon Shahinfar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from FERDOWSI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Shahinfar works at Dr. Cesar Vazquez in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Shahinfar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cesar Vazquez, MD Inc.
    7125 N Chestnut Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 549-6622

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Katayoon Shahinfar, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Arabic and Persian
    • 1700874559
    Education & Certifications

    • North Shore University Hospital
    • FERDOWSI UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katayoon Shahinfar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shahinfar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shahinfar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shahinfar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shahinfar works at Dr. Cesar Vazquez in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shahinfar’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Shahinfar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shahinfar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shahinfar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shahinfar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

