Dr. Mehraby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katayoun Mehraby, MD
Overview of Dr. Katayoun Mehraby, MD
Dr. Katayoun Mehraby, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Mehraby's Office Locations
The Permanente Medical Group Inc1263 E Arques Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 Directions (408) 871-6878
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mehraby is kind and intelligent. She takes her time with my dad and involves him in the process. She problem solves and has helped us tremendously. I used to be so worried when we'd have to take my dad in to the Dr's. But, she puts him and us at ease while solving all of his medical issues. I'm so grateful for her!
About Dr. Katayoun Mehraby, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Geriatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehraby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehraby.
