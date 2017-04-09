See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Sunnyvale, CA
Dr. Katayoun Mehraby, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5.0 (2)
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Katayoun Mehraby, MD

Dr. Katayoun Mehraby, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sunnyvale, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Mehraby works at The Permanente Medical Group Inc in Sunnyvale, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mehraby's Office Locations

    The Permanente Medical Group Inc
    1263 E Arques Ave, Sunnyvale, CA 94085 (408) 871-6878

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Tinnitus
Anemia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 09, 2017
    Dr. Mehraby is kind and intelligent. She takes her time with my dad and involves him in the process. She problem solves and has helped us tremendously. I used to be so worried when we'd have to take my dad in to the Dr's. But, she puts him and us at ease while solving all of his medical issues. I'm so grateful for her!
    Mitra in San Jose, CA — Apr 09, 2017
    About Dr. Katayoun Mehraby, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710094669
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ARDABIL ISLAMIC AZAD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Dr. Mehraby has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehraby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehraby works at The Permanente Medical Group Inc in Sunnyvale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Mehraby’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehraby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehraby.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehraby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehraby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

