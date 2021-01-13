Dr. Katayoun Toosie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toosie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katayoun Toosie, MD
Overview of Dr. Katayoun Toosie, MD
Dr. Katayoun Toosie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA/Harbor Med Center
Dr. Toosie works at
Dr. Toosie's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Clinic10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-4316
-
2
Coastal Surgeons3601 Vista Way Ste 203, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-5352
-
3
Scripps Clinic10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-8638Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners351 Santa Fe Dr Ste 250, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 634-2411Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
-
5
Adam S. Fierer MD Inc.3998 Vista Way Ste C200, Oceanside, CA 92056 Directions (760) 724-5352
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toosie?
Before I found Dr Toosie, lost in the unknown! She spent time with me, explained everything! For the first time in almost 4 months since my diagnosis I feel at peace! She’s wonderful! So happy she’s my surgeon! Just being in her presence I felt the love and dedication she has for what she does, her compassion shines bright! Thank you Dr. Toosie
About Dr. Katayoun Toosie, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic, French, Persian and Spanish
- 1568471092
Education & Certifications
- UCLA/Harbor Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toosie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toosie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toosie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toosie works at
Dr. Toosie has seen patients for Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toosie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toosie speaks Arabic, French, Persian and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Toosie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toosie.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toosie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toosie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.