Overview of Dr. Katayoun Toosie, MD

Dr. Katayoun Toosie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA/Harbor Med Center



Dr. Toosie works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Oceanside, CA and Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.