See All General Surgeons in La Jolla, CA
Dr. Katayoun Toosie, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Katayoun Toosie, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (25)
Map Pin Small La Jolla, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Katayoun Toosie, MD

Dr. Katayoun Toosie, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in La Jolla, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA/Harbor Med Center

Dr. Toosie works at Scripps Clinic in La Jolla, CA with other offices in Oceanside, CA and Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Toosie's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Clinic
    10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-4316
  2. 2
    Coastal Surgeons
    3601 Vista Way Ste 203, Oceanside, CA 92056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 724-5352
  3. 3
    Scripps Clinic
    10710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 554-8638
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Scripps Mercy Physician Partners
    351 Santa Fe Dr Ste 250, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 634-2411
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  5. 5
    Adam S. Fierer MD Inc.
    3998 Vista Way Ste C200, Oceanside, CA 92056 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 724-5352

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
  • Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
  • Tri-city Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Lump
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Toosie?

    Jan 13, 2021
    Before I found Dr Toosie, lost in the unknown! She spent time with me, explained everything! For the first time in almost 4 months since my diagnosis I feel at peace! She’s wonderful! So happy she’s my surgeon! Just being in her presence I felt the love and dedication she has for what she does, her compassion shines bright! Thank you Dr. Toosie
    Deborah L Carman — Jan 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Katayoun Toosie, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Katayoun Toosie, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Toosie to family and friends

    Dr. Toosie's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Toosie

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Katayoun Toosie, MD.

    About Dr. Katayoun Toosie, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, French, Persian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568471092
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UCLA/Harbor Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katayoun Toosie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toosie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toosie has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Toosie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toosie has seen patients for Breast Lump, Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toosie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Toosie speaks Arabic, French, Persian and Spanish.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Toosie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toosie.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toosie, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toosie appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Katayoun Toosie, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.