Dr. Katayun Irani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katayun Irani, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.
Dr. Irani works at
Locations
-
1
Golden400 Indiana St Ste 200, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (303) 940-8200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Colorado Bariatric Surgery Institute1721 E 19th Ave Ste 404, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 861-4505
-
3
The Lutheran Weight Loss Center3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 220, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 403-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Ever visit, Dr Irani makes sure any a all questions are answered.
About Dr. Katayun Irani, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1255422739
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- New York University / College of Medicine
- New York University Medical Center
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- Cornell University
